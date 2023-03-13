LaSalle Network offers advice on career development without need for luck of the Irish

The LaSalle Network is offering tips and tricks on establishing career goals and opportunities that don't require the luck of the Irish.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the luck of the Irish may be in the air this week, those hoping to get a promotion at work can create some of their own career luck.

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to discuss tips and tricks to get ahead and advance careers.

RELATED: Turning a new year resolution into career development

Schaeffer said it's important to talk to a manager about long-term career plans, take a gut check, find "A" players and learn from them and think about what you can control.

She added that the start of the year is a good time to revisit goals with a manager.