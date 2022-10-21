Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspected stolen car in Hinsdale was involved in an I-294 carjacking.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver stuck in traffic on the Tri-State Tollway was carjacked Thursday morning by an individual in a reportedly stolen car, Hinsdale police said.

It all began at about 11:30 a.m. in Hinsdale, when officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen car near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor, police said.

The vehicle drove onto southbound Interstate 294, and its occupant or occupants carjacked another vehicle stopped in traffic near 55th Street, according to police.

A Hinsdale officer came across the carjacking shortly after it took place and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle, which drove north on Interstate 55 at a high rate of speed, police said.

At that point, the officer lost sight of it.

No one was hurt in the incident, and Illinois State Police are investigating the theft on the tollway.