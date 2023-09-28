Chicago Carnivale restaurant chef shares ceviche recipes on Cooking Up A Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is adding in a Latin flair as Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with Carnivale.

If you've ever driven the Jane Byrne Interchange, you know the restaurant on Fulton Street.

Chef Carlos Garza with Carnivale was in the studio Thursday to make two types of ceviche.

Garza prepared Ecuadorian-Style Shrimp Ceviche and Ceviche de Jaiba (Crab).

Carnivale will be having a 90-minute Latin mix event this October, Copa Carnivale, which will feature Samba dancers, Brazilian showgirls, tap dancers, aerialists, a live Afro-Brazilian band and more to surprise and delight audiences during dinner service.

Tickets are on sale now for Oct. 5 and Nov. 24.

The Alley at Carnivale is a pop-up speakeasy concept with a tribute to Amy Winehouse on Oct. 25. Guests enter through the back alley and are treated to intimate performances, cuisine and cocktails.

Every Thursday night, diners can enjoy pop-up entertainment free with their reservation.

Brunch is back at Carnivale and available on Sundays.

Ecuadorian-style shrimp ceviche recipe

- Shrimp with tails off

- Roma tomatoes

- Spanish onions

- 2 oz. serrano peppers

- Garlic cloves

- 10 oz. red bell peppers

- 2 cups ketchup

- 1 tablespoon soy sauce

- 1/2 cup tomato juice

- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

- 2 whole limes

- Salt and pepper to taste

Roast the top ingredients first until they are soft, then put them aside; fill up a pot with water. Add a pinch of salt. Once water comes up to boil, throw the shrimp in it, and let it be in the water for three minutes. Then strain it and put it in the fridge, to chill. In a blender, place the roasted ingredients for broken consistency, (not purée) then add the second set of ingredients.

In a mixing bowl, place the shrimp and sauce together, then add the juice of two limes and a 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro.

Serve it with tostadas chips and a cold beer.

Ceviche de jaiba recipe

- Crab meat

- 2 cup cucumber (small, diced cut)

- 1 cup red bell peppers (small, diced cut)

- 1/2 cup red onion (small, diced cut)

- 1 cup roma tomatoes (small diced cut)

- 1/4 cup jalapeños (small diced cut)

- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

- 2 avocados (medium diced cut)

- 4 whole limes (juiced)

In a mixing bowl, gather all the ingredients, making sure it is well seasoned with salt and pepper. If it needs a bit more of acidity, add the juice of one more lime.

Serve it with tortilla chips and a beer.

Visit www.carnivalechicago.com for more information.