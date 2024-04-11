Cooking up a Storm: Michelin chef from NW Side Italian restaurant shares tortellini recipe

Michelin chef Vincenzo Vottero, from Stefani's Bottega Italiana, shared a tortellini recipe Thursday, including how to make the pasta and sauce.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Michelin star chef from Italy, who just moved to Chicago, was Cooking up a Storm with Tracy Butler Thursday morning.

Vincenzo Vottero can make tortellini in his sleep, but he walked Butler through the basics of the pasta that everyone likes.

Chef Vottero is leading the kitchen at Stefani's Bottega Italiana, located at 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Recipe: Handmade Tortellini with Parmigiano Cream Sauce

*Portion serves 8

Ingredients for pasta:

- 4 cups flour

- 5 large whole eggs

Ingredients for filling:

- 8 oz. pork loin seared in butter with salt, pepper and a bay leaf

- 8 oz. Prosciutto di Parma

- 8 oz. of Bolognese mortadella

- 5 oz. Parmigiano Reggiano

- 2 whole eggs

- 5 oz. nutmeg - 1 teaspoon

Ingredients for the Parmigiano Reggiano cream

- 7/8 cups meat broth

- 7/8 cups fresh cream

- 1.5 cups Parmigiano Reggiano

- 1/8 cup butter

Instructions (for at-home preparation):

- Mix the flour with the eggs on a wooden cutting board until the dough feels smooth and velvety to the touch.

- While the dough must rest for at least 2 hours (you can also do it the day before using it), you can prepare the filling in two bowls or wrapped in food-grade plastic.

- Sear the pork loin cut into small cubes with butter and a bay leaf, add salt and pepper, leave to cool.

- Combine all the pieces that make up the filling in the food processor and (if you have one) run through an extruder with small holes

- Mix the eggs and nutmeg with the parmesan.

- Roll out thinly and cut the dough into 1-inch squares, fill and fold into a tortellini shape

Meanwhile, make sauce

- In a separate pan, add ingredients for cream sauce

- Bring to a boil and let simmer while stirring constantly

Place tortellini in boiling water for 5 minutes

Combine the tortellini with the sauce, and serve hot

Visit www.stefanisbottega.com for more information.