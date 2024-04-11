Cooking up a Storm: Michelin chef from NW Side Italian restaurant shares tortellini recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Michelin star chef from Italy, who just moved to Chicago, was Cooking up a Storm with Tracy Butler Thursday morning.
Vincenzo Vottero can make tortellini in his sleep, but he walked Butler through the basics of the pasta that everyone likes.
RELATED: 'Titanic: The Official Cookbook' author demonstrates 'Blue Moon' cocktail
Chef Vottero is leading the kitchen at Stefani's Bottega Italiana, located at 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave.
*Portion serves 8
Ingredients for pasta:
- 4 cups flour
- 5 large whole eggs
Ingredients for filling:
- 8 oz. pork loin seared in butter with salt, pepper and a bay leaf
- 8 oz. Prosciutto di Parma
- 8 oz. of Bolognese mortadella
- 5 oz. Parmigiano Reggiano
- 2 whole eggs
- 5 oz. nutmeg - 1 teaspoon
Ingredients for the Parmigiano Reggiano cream
- 7/8 cups meat broth
- 7/8 cups fresh cream
- 1.5 cups Parmigiano Reggiano
- 1/8 cup butter
Instructions (for at-home preparation):
- Mix the flour with the eggs on a wooden cutting board until the dough feels smooth and velvety to the touch.
- While the dough must rest for at least 2 hours (you can also do it the day before using it), you can prepare the filling in two bowls or wrapped in food-grade plastic.
- Sear the pork loin cut into small cubes with butter and a bay leaf, add salt and pepper, leave to cool.
- Combine all the pieces that make up the filling in the food processor and (if you have one) run through an extruder with small holes
- Mix the eggs and nutmeg with the parmesan.
- Roll out thinly and cut the dough into 1-inch squares, fill and fold into a tortellini shape
Meanwhile, make sauce
- In a separate pan, add ingredients for cream sauce
- Bring to a boil and let simmer while stirring constantly
Place tortellini in boiling water for 5 minutes
Combine the tortellini with the sauce, and serve hot
Visit www.stefanisbottega.com for more information.