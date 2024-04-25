Westmont diner shares tortilla soup recipe

Westmont's Citrus Diner on Ogden Avenue Cooked Up A Storm with Tracy Butler Thursday, sharing their tortilla soup recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking Up A Storm to make soup Thursday.

One DuPage County diner is known for it.

The owner of Citrus in Westmont said their tortilla soup is nearly world famous.

Jim Romas, owner of Citrus Diner on Ogden Avenue, showed Butler how to make it.

The soup is made in bigger batches, so if you're making it at home, you might need to freeze some.

The family-owned diner opened in 2014, and is also known for its unique breakfast items.

Recipe

Ingredients

Bell peppers - 2 medium chopped

Garlic - 2 tbsp

Onions - 1 lb chopped

Corn tortillas- 8oz grounded

White flour- 1 cup

Chili powder- 1 tbsp

Cumin - 1 tbsp

Salt- 1 tbsp

Black pepper - 1 tspn

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 lb butter

4 quarts chicken stock

1 cup poached chicken

1/4 cup cilantro

Combine bell peppers, garlic and onions in olive oil and butter on stove. Then add tortillas, flour, chili powder, cumin, salt and black pepper to form a roux. Add chicken stock incrementally. Add poached chicken and cilantro.

Top with diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese and tortilla strips.