2 teens charged in Carpentersville shooting that killed another teen, injured 2 others

Carpentersville police, Kane County officials said 1 or both shot at vehicle with 5 people inside

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teenagers have been charged in a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old Carpentersville boy dead last week, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Alan U. Medina, 19, of Carpentersville and his 16-year-old cousin, also of Carpentersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while ineligible for a firearm owner's identification card, the state's attorney's office said.

Medina was driving his vehicle last Wednesday, with his cousin in the passenger seat, when one or both of them fired multiple shots from a handgun in the direction of a vehicle with multiple people inside near the 1-99-block of Robin Road, officials said.

Anthony R. Aragon Jr., 17, of Carpentersville was shot in the head, and died that night at Advocate Sherman Hospital, the Kane County Coroner's Office said.

A second victim was shot, and continues to recover, and a third was grazed, officials said.

Their ages and genders were not provided.

Two others in the vehicle were not injured.

Medina is in custody, and is next due in court at 9 a.m. Nov. 15 in Kane County.

The 16-year-old is in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center until his hearing at 9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Carpentersville police at (847) 551-3481, or (847) 428-8784 after hours.

