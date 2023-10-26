Teen dead, 2 others injured in suburban shooting: Carpentersville Police Department

There is Carpentersville, IL news Thursday. A teen was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting, police said.

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in Carpentersville, police said.

Shots were fired at a vehicle near the 30-block of Robin Road, police said. Those inside the vehicle then drove to the 60-block of Birch Street to get help, according to police.

When police got to Birch Street just after 8:35 p.m., they found a 17-year-old boy lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his head. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Two others, whose age and gender were not provided, suffered non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds, according to police.

They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Carpentersville Police Department and Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carpentersville police at 847-551-3481 or may contact QuadCom Dispatch at 847-428-8784.