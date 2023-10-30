Small plane makes emergency landing on northwest suburban roadway: Cary police

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane had to make an emergency landing in the northwest suburbs Monday morning, Cary police said.

A Cary police officer was on patrol just before 8:20 a.m. in the area of Cary-Algonquin Road and Fox Trails Drive when a small aircraft appeared, flying at a low altitude.

The officer saw the propeller of the single-engine plane had stopped rotating, and realized the plan was planning to make an emergency landing on Cary-Algonquin Road.

The plane, with a 26-year-old female flight instructor and 21-year-old female flight student, successfully landed on the roadway.

SEE ALSO: Single-engine plane lands on side of I-80 in LaSalle County after running out of fuel: ISP

No one was injured, and no property was damaged, police said.

The plane flew out of DuPage Airport and planned to land at the Lake in the Hills airport, but experienced engine failure shortly before the emergency landing, according to police.

Traffic was blocked in the area for about 90 minutes until the plane was removed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the incident.