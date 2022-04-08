Case Kenny joins Val and Ryan to talk dating, relationship advice

Plus, he shared relationship and dating advice for viewers.
For more on Case Kenny, follow him on Instagram @case.kenny.
Or visit his website, newmindsetwhodis.com.
Alessi
We're back in the kitchen with a classic Greek dish, Dolmades! Our home chef, Vickie Botonakis, picked up this recipe from her parents who were born and raised in Greece.
Botonakis is a pastry chef at a high end Italian restaurant in Chicago. She loves making gourmet desserts for special occasions, especially cakes, cupcakes and cookies.
This pastry chef said Dolmades is one of her favorite Greek foods. According to Botonakis, the trick to making these wraps that resemble egg rolls is to add a good amount of olive oil to bring out the taste!
Ingredients
Dolmades Filling:
- 1 Cup long Grain Rice
- 3/4 cup Alessi oil
- 1 onion (finely chopped)
- 1 cup water
- 2 lemons, juiced (1/2 cup or more)
- 2 tablespoons of fresh chopped parsley
- 1-2 tablespoons of fresh dill
- 1/2 teaspoon of Alessi salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of Alessi pepper
- 50-60 fresh grapevines leaves
Greek Salad:
- Cucumber
- Tomatoes
- Green onion
- Red vinegar
- Salt/pepper
- Olive Oil
- Oregano
Recipe:
- Rinse grape leaves under cold water to remove juice.
- Place grape leaves onto a plate and damp dry.
- Heat 1/2 cup of oil into a saute pan. (Or any pan to your liking).
- Once it is hot, place in 1 finely chopped onion. (cook till soft/ translucent).
- Make sure you keep stirring so you don't burn them.
- Once it is to your liking add in your 1 cup of long grain rice
- Mix for a minute or two.
- Let simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add in dill, parsley, lemon juice and salt/pepper.
- Make sure to taste it. You might need to add more lemon juice to it or salt/pepper.
Follow Friday
We all need a little more happiness on our timelines these days. So we're starting "Follow Friday," highlighting the most positive social media pages.
Ryan's Pick: The Williams Fam
Val's Pick: Black People Eats