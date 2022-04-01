Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan talk latest on Will Smith on the Oscars, March Madness

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
'Windy City Weekend' host chat Part 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah joined "Windy City Weekend" live in studio to weigh in on hot topics.

His spot-on impressions have been viewed millions of times! Jay will be performing at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg on April 1 & 2. For tickets, visit improv.com/chicago/comic/jay+pharoah.

Val, Ryan and Jay weighed in on Will Smith's Oscars outburst. Plus, country singer, Eric Church, canceled a concert to watch Duke University compete in March Madness.

Jay Pharoah joined Val and Ryan for host chat Friday.



Would you pay for a ticket to a Final Four basketball game for $18,000? That's the price tag for this year's games! And now you can rent out a presidential jet for your next bachelorette party or birthday!

Tuber's Donuts


Tuber's Donuts features doughnuts made from potatoes.



"Fries In Your Frosty," "Loaded Baked Potado-Nut" and "Lemon Pepper Poppy Seed" are just a few of the flavors you can order at Tuber's Donuts, a Chicago business specializing in donuts made from potatoes.

"Sometimes the goal is just to challenge people," said Cam Waron, the creator of Tuber's Donuts.

Waron landed on the concept of using potatoes at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when wheat flour was in short supply.

"I grew up loving yeasted ones, and, until I started making these, I was still (saying) 'yeast donuts are king.' Now I've become a believer, and I think that's the potato in full gear," Waron said.

Tuber's Donuts resides inside TriBecca's Sandwich Shop in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. TriBecca's owner and Waron's wife, Becca Grothe, said the donuts are sweet treats that pair very well with her Midwest and central Illinois-inspired sandwiches.

"They're very crispy, airy and full of delicious flavor and texture," Grothe said. "You wouldn't actually think that the Tuber's Donuts would be so light since they're fried in clarified butter."

"(They're) kind of like, if someone took all of the inside of a muffin but got all of the outside crispy," Waron said.

Potato donuts have a history spanning decades. They were popularized in the 1940s in the U.S. through the Spudnut Shops franchise, which had locations nationwide.

In light of the pandemic, Waron said he believes he's on the right track bringing that history to Chicago.

"It used to be huge," Waron said. "You don't see potato donuts much anymore.

Spend or Save?


Here's what you should spend or save your money on this weekend.



'Morbius' - SAVE

"Morbius" features a biochemist who accidently turns himself into a vampire.

'The Bubble' - SAVE

Judd Apatow directs this Netflix comedy about a group of actors trying to make a big budget adventure movie while quarantined.

'Moon Knight' - SPEND

Oscar Isaac stars in the latest action packed Disney plus series, "Moon Knight," where two characters investigate the mysteries of the Egyptian gods in the same body.

'The Girl from Plainville' - SPEND

Elle Fanning stars in the Hulu limited series, "The Girl from Plainville," based on the true story of a high school student who texts her boyfriend urging him to kill himself, until he finally did it.

DraftKings


Consider using DraftKings for your sports bets this weekend.

