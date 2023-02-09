19-year-old dies jumping out of moving car with on-again, off-again boyfriend inside, family says

Cassandra Caraballo had just moved back in with her boyfriend a day before she died, her family said.

Cassandra Caraballo's family identified her as the woman who died after she exited from a moving vehicle near Barker Cypress.

CYPRESS, Texas -- A family is left with many questions after their 19-year-old loved one jumped out of her moving car on a busy road in Texas Tuesday evening.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman was with her boyfriend driving along West Road near Barker Cypress when they pulled into a parking lot after a fight. The woman jumped out of the moving vehicle before she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman dies, jumps from car during an argument with boyfriend, HCSO says

Family members identify the woman as Cassandra Caraballo. According to her mother, Cynthia Martinez, her daughter just moved in with her boyfriend on Monday and she had been trying to get her daughter to leave him because he had a criminal record. She believed the two were not right for each other.

"The relationship was not good," Martinez said. "One time, she had mentioned a word, and it seemed like he didn't like it. So he got after Cassandra and had a temper [ tantrum ] because of what she said."

The family is left with many questions, because they say this is out of character.

"If it was foul play, if she was pushed, or hit in the car, or something, why did she jump?" Nora Garza, her aunt, said. "It's a question that is going to stay in our minds. What really happened inside the car? Because that wasn't like her. She never threatened herself to do that."

The boyfriend was detained and brought in for questioning on Tuesday, according to investigators. They are waiting for an autopsy, but officials say it will be difficult to understand what happened those moments before.

In the meantime, Caraballo's family is trying to raise money to pay for her memorial. You can make a donation through this GoFundMe page.