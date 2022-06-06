robbery

Caught on camera: Police looking for 3 women accused of beating victim, taking purse at gas station

HPD looking for 3 women accused of beating victim and taking purse

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new video released by the Houston Police Department shows three robbery suspects beating a woman as they stole her purse outside a Texas gas station.

The robbery with bodily injury happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 23, in the parking lot of a gas station in north Houston.

According to HPD, the victim said she was meeting up with an acquaintance at the gas station when three unknown women walked up to her and demanded her purse.

SEE ALSO | Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun

The 21-year-old victim attempted to run away, but one of the suspects caught up to her and forced her to the ground.

The suspects assaulted the victim by punching her numerous times and hitting her head on the pavement, according to HPD.

Video released by HPD shows one of the suspects push the woman to the ground and pull her by her hair. Eventually, another suspect got on top of the woman as they both beat her before they got away with her purse.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

Investigators said the women fled the scene in an unknown direction.

All three suspects are described as Hispanic women. According to HPD, one suspect was wearing a red pullover and blue jeans, the second suspect was wearing a red pullover and red sweatpants, and the third suspect was wearing a gray pullover and blue jean shorts.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

