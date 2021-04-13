CFD dog attacks, kills other dog, prompting end to firehouse dog tradition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is ending its tradition of allowing firehouse dogs.The decision comes after an incident at the Engine 116 firehouse on W. 60th Street and S. Ashland Avenue over the weekend when a firehouse dog attacked and killed a smaller dog.The firehouse dog involved in the incident has no history of trouble but "for some reason charged the little dog and caused fatal injury," CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said in a statement Monday. "The dogs living at firehouses interact well with firehouse members and the public but we must realize that the risk of a bad incident is a real concern."CFD said they have to prioritize safety, and that most, if not all, of the firehouse dogs will be taken home by a firefighter or paramedic."Although the tradition was a good one to have the dogs, we must prioritize safety first," Langford added.