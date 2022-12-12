Chance The Rapper to host event benefiting homeless at Museum of Science and Industry Chicago

Attendees encouraged to bring coats, scarves, gloves, more to 'A Night At The Museum'

Chance The Rapper and SocialWorks will host an event benefiting the homeless at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry this Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a big party at one of Chicago's favorite museums this Friday.

Chance The Rapper, along with support from his organization, called "SocialWorks," will be hosting "A Night At The Museum" at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The event benefits people experiencing homelessness. Tickets are $15 for general admission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring coats, scarves, gloves, toys and hygiene items to help clothe people in need.

The typically annual event was not held for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

