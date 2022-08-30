Coast Guard searching for boater missing from Des Plaines River towing vessel

It was noticed the person was missing after the vessel finished fueling in Channahon and traveled to the Dresden Island Lock, the coast guard said.

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Coast Guard is looking for a boater who went missing on the Des Plaines River in the far south suburbs Monday afternoon.

Artie Odom was last seen aboard the towing vessel "Hamilton" near Channahon about 12:30 p.m., the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter Monday night.

Channahon fire crews and the Coast Guard resumed searching the river at daybreak Tuesday.

The man is described as about 50 years old. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Carhartt T-shirt. He should have a life vest on, Channahon police said.