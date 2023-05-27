Girls Like Me hosted a "The Little Mermaid" event, featuring Ariel, for young girls at the Chatham Cinema on the South Side.

Girls Like Me brings 'The Little Mermaid' to life for young girls at Chatham Cinema

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Magical moments came to life for a sea of young girls inside Chatham Cinema on Memorial Day weekend.

It was a chance for their malleable minds to explore the depths of the ocean.

Heidi Pearson is from Girls Like Me, an organization working to positively shape the lives of girls.

"I would have loved to have an opportunity like this," Pearson said. "We want them to understand that there are opportunities that are available, organizations that are actively creating these opportunities for you."

On Saturday, the star of the show, Ariel, made the trip from 10,000 leagues under the sea.

India DeJonge brought her little sister, who is making some special core memories with "The Little Mermaid" star, and is excited to see the movie on the silver screen.

"I feel like it was a very big 'aha' moment for her. It was a moment she got to see, 'Oh, one of my favorite characters looks just like me,'" DeJonge said.

Alyea Pierce, a National Geographic explorer and award-winning poet, traveled all the way from New Jersey to inspire these tiny adventurers.

"I'm here to talk with the young girls that their voice matters, their stories matter and that we're all mermaids," Pierce said.

Pierce said she sees herself in the crowd, and encourages these girls to be the authors of their own unique stories.

"It means they see themselves, that they can do anything. There is an ocean of opportunities for them and why not, right? Their story matters and it's a part of them now," Pierce said.

