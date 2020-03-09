How to spot check scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bounced checks could break the bank.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, check scams are on the rise.
The average American loses about $2,000 to these check scams. It's in the top 10 for all scams, according to the FTC.
So what is a check scam? It's when someone sends you a check that looks real but is fraudulent. You deposit the check and that scammer asks you to send a certain amount of money back.
At first, the check clears and everything seems fine, but then the check bounces and you are on the hook.
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News