Chicago a cappella presents 'Cabaret Night' at FitzGeralds Nightclub in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The acclaimed singers of "Chicago a cappella" are bringing their extraordinary talents to Cabaret Night on June 15.

Audiences will spend the night listening to the great voices of "Chicago a cappella" in solos from the worlds of Broadway, jazz, pop, cabaret, and more, accompanied by Paul Langford. This year, the fun-filled event takes place at the legendary music hot spot FitzGerald's, where guests can arrive early to enjoy dinner from their famous Babygold Barbeque menu in the nightclub before the show at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from this special fundraising event benefit the artistic and education programs of "Chicago a cappella." Tickets are available at chicagoacappella.org or (773) 281-7820.