Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society waiving pet adoption fees for bigger dogs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Anti-Cruelty Society is waiving adoption fees for bigger dogs.

Starting Saturday through next Saturday, all fees will be waived for pups that weigh more than 30 pounds.

The shelter is over capacity and has seen fewer large breeds getting adopted.

The Anti-Cruelty Society has experienced a 30% decrease in large dog adoptions in the last year. Currently, there are more than 45 dogs that weigh more than 30 pounds waiting for their forever homes, and many have been available for more than 30 days, waiting for their forever homes.

Before adoption, every dog is spayed or neutered. In addition, each animal receives a thorough vet exam and updated vaccines.

We know that not everyone can adopt a big dog, however we hope that people will share this adoption promotion with their friends and family to help us find homes for these large pups, said Lydia Krupinski, Vice President of Mission Impact at The Anti-Cruelty Society. "We are desperate for the community to open their homes to these dogs, even in a foster capacity. If we all work together, we can spread the word that large dogs deserve love, just as much as smaller canines."

Interested adopters can make an appointment online or by phone to adopt at the River North Adoption Center at 510 N. LaSalle Dr. in Chicago or drop by the Society's Everyday Adoption Center located inside the PetSmart's South Loop location at 1101 S. Canal in Chicago.

You can also view available big dogs and the adoption process at anticruelty.org/adopt.