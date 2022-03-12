architecture

Chicago Architecture Center's Girls Build Day 2022

By Tyra Whitney
Chicago Architecture Center's Girls Build Day 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Architecture Center is hosting its third annual Girls Build! Day on Sunday.

The program is designed to engage girls ages 11-4 for hands-one learning and skill-based practice with architecture and learning from women leading the way in STEAM fields.

The festival will connect over 250 girls to science-based organizations throughout Chicagoland.

"We're excited to welcome students and families back to the Chicago Architecture Center for our first in-person family festival since February 2020. This is the third year in a row that Girls Build! Day has been sold out, which is exciting because it means students are stepping forward for these opportunities and using out of school time to build on their interests. We're proud of the number of industry professionals and storied cultural institutions that have said yes to this partnership and sharing their education mission with our audiences," says Angela Esposito Chicago Architecture Center's Director of Education and Experience.
