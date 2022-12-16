CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart

Chicago police would not immediately say if incidents were linked

CPD is investigating two West Side, Chicago armed robberies that happened minutes apart on Washtenaw and West 25th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that happened minutes apart on the city's West Side early Friday morning.

Investigators said a 52-year-old man was walking in the 2000-block of South Washtenaw Avenue about 5:10 a.m., and a man got out of a white car, pointed a gun at him, demanded money and took off.

Ten minutes later, police said two robbers held up another 37-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2300-block of West 25th Street.

They drove off in a silver car heading north on Western Avenue.

RELATED: Chicago robberies: 2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Chicago police have not said if the incidents, which happened about a mile apart, are linked.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood