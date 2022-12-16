WATCH LIVE

CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart

Chicago police would not immediately say if incidents were linked

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 16, 2022 7:54PM
CPD investigating 2 more armed robberies that happened minutes apart
CPD is investigating two West Side, Chicago armed robberies that happened minutes apart on Washtenaw and West 25th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that happened minutes apart on the city's West Side early Friday morning.

Investigators said a 52-year-old man was walking in the 2000-block of South Washtenaw Avenue about 5:10 a.m., and a man got out of a white car, pointed a gun at him, demanded money and took off.

Ten minutes later, police said two robbers held up another 37-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2300-block of West 25th Street.

They drove off in a silver car heading north on Western Avenue.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Chicago police have not said if the incidents, which happened about a mile apart, are linked.

