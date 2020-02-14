Chicago Auto Show 2020: 'Lost Corvettes' and more

Whether you're looking to purchase, or to just dream, it's more fun with your significant other!
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW GUIDE: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA
At the Supercar Gallery you may find the car of your dreams among the Maseratis, Bentleys and Aston Martins! For speed, this McLaren 720s Spider, can go from zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds. Price tag, just under $400,000.
The priciest is this Rolls Royce Phantom, a cool $638,000!
Almost as expensive and definitely fast, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph, plus, it just looks cool!
WATCH THE FULL 2020 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW SPECIAL
Valentine's Day is the perfect time to head to the Chicago Auto Show, because of Friday Night Flights! It's the second year for this successful event a tasting pass gets you access to the showroom floor and let's you sample ten 3-oz pours from a wide variety of local breweries. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
There are a lot interactive driving experiences, but you can find out how safely you drive at the State Farm Safe Drive Simulator!
"State Farm wanted to kind of showcase our Drive Safe and Save app," said State Farm agent Steve Gardner. "We wanted it to be fun for the customers so we turned it into like a fun video game just really based on you safe driving habits, driving slow through school zones, not speeding, braking, looking for oncoming traffic. Based on how you drive, customers can get up to 30 percent discount on their auto insurance."
And for a little nostalgia, check out the Lost Corvette Collection 36 classic 'Vettes from 1953 to 1989 that were once owned by legendary pop-artist Peter Max, who bought them from the winner of a VH1 giveaway in 1989. He was going to paint them and auction them off, but instead they laid dormant in a series of New York City parking garages for over 20 years!
"So now with the help of the Corvette Heroes we are restoring these cars, bringing them back to life and then we're going to give them away all over again," said Corvette Heroes product specialist Katherine Connors.
There are 36 of these classic beauties and the raffle ticket prices start at only $3.00! The giveaway will be in September and will benefit the National Guard Education Foundation. Help a vet, win a Vette!
Tickets can be bought at corvetteheroes.com.
ABC 7 is a proud sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show.