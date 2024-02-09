Chicago Auto Show 2024: App, multimedia, blog and live cams for event at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A guide to the 2024 Chicago Auto Show's app, multimedia, social media platforms, blog and live cams.

SEE ALSO: MAIN INFO | FAQ | DIRECTIONS

MOBILE APP: The official Chicago Auto Show mobile app is designed to be your digital show guide. With an easy-to-navigate interface and innovative functions, fans can now stay connected to the show while on the go. The Chicago Auto Show is committed to providing fans the best possible experience both in person and online, and the mobile app showcases the show's ongoing goal to connect with its consumers.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show mobile app provides everything fans need to know about the show - right at their fingertips - including:

On-demand, daily schedule of events

Detailed map of manufacturer exhibits on the show floor

Comprehensive lists of vehicles on display

Interactive videos

Parking and directions

Chicago Auto Show Blog posts

Aggregated social media feeds with real-time news updates and sharing capabilities

Available in the App Store or Google Play.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Get the inside scoop on the hottest trends, news and exclusive contests via social media with official Chicago Auto Show hashtag #CAS2023.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Pinterest| Snapchat

AUTO SHOW BLOG: Keep up with the latest updates from the Chicago Auto Show.

WEBCAMS: Different viewing angles from this year's Chicago Auto Show.

MULTIMEDIA: Go behind the scenes at this year's auto show with photo galleries and video.

YOUTUBE CHANNEL: Check out the latest videos and live streams from this year's auto show.