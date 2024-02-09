Chicago Auto Show 2024: Directions, parking and transit information to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2024 Chicago Auto Show will be held at McCormick Place, which is located at 2301 South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, Illinois, 60616.

DIRECTIONS

On weekends, please consider using the Millennium Park Garage.

From the NORTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place.

From the NORTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at 1-55 west. Exit at 18th St. or 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place. Exit at 31st St.

From the WEST via I-290: Congress Pkwy. to Lake Shore Drive south and follow signs to McCormick Place.

From the WEST via I-55: Exit on Martin Luther King Dr., follow signs to LOT A.

From the SOUTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at east 31st. St., left on Martin Luther King Dr. and follow the signs to McCormick Place.

From the SOUTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 31st St. follow the signs to McCormick Place.

BIKE: McCormick Place has direct access to the Lakefront Trail. Bike parking is available along the Lakefront Trail. For more information on bike access and the Lakefront trail, please visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cdot/provdrs/bike.html .

PARKING

McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lot A & C are $25. Lot B is $16. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. Parking fees must be paid by credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges. More information at available here. You can also book reserved parking in Lots A and C for $38 by clicking here.

Handicap Parking at McCormick Place: McCormick Place has accessible parking available in Lot A (located on Martin Luther King Drive), Lot C (located underground in Lakeside Center) and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place parking garage. However, any given lot may be full upon your arrival. Therefore, it may be recommended to drop off your guest and then find parking. For the Chicago Auto Show, the best drop off location is at our South Building, Gate 4 located on Martin Luther King Drive.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Getting to the Chicago Auto Show by train is now even more convenient with the Cermak- McCormick Place Green Line station, which is a half mile walk from the venue. Customers traveling on other CTA rail lines can make free transfers to the Green Line at the following locations:

-Clinton (closest Green Line station to Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station)

-Clark/Lake

-State/Lake

-Washington/Wabash

-Adams/Wabash (closest Green Line station to LaSalle Street Station)

-Roosevelt

Chicago Transit Authority bus routes are a convenient travel option for those heading to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

Chicago Metra Train and CTA Bus Map | McCormick Place Transportation Gates

#3 Martin Luther King Drive

The #3 Martin Luther King Drive route provides direct access to McCormick Place and operates during all hours of the Chicago Auto Show.

#21 Cermak

The #21 Cermak route provides direct access to McCormick Place and operates during all hours of the Chicago Auto Show.

CTA Auto Show Shuttle (Between Downtown Metra Stations and McCormick Place)

Special Auto Show buses will operate between the Ogilvie Transportation Center/Union Station and McCormick Place. These buses will have either "To Auto Show McCormick Place" or "Metra Stations/Via Downtown" in their destination signs. The bus charges the regular $2.25 bus fare.

The Auto Show Shuttle will run 12 to 20 minutes during the following spans each day:

9am to 10pm, Saturday, February 10, and Monday, February 12 to Saturday, February 18

9am to 7pm, Sunday, February 11

9am to 9pm, Monday, February 19

Board the Auto Show Shuttle in the following locations:

Ogilvie Transportation Center: on southbound Clinton at Madison (Stop L)

Union Station: on southbound Clinton at Quincy, or eastbound Jackson Boulevard and Canal Street (Stop A)

LaSalle Street Station: on eastbound Jackson Boulevard and Financial Place (Stop B)

Museum Campus/11th St. Station: on southbound Columbus at 11th Street

McCormick Place: at Gate #26

METRA

Metra Electric Line trains will be making extra stops at the McCormick Place Station for the duration of the show. The schedule can be viewed at metra.com/alternate-schedules. Metra riders on rail lines that arrive at Chicago Union Station, the Ogilvie Transportation Center and LaSalle Street Station can board the CTA's Auto Show shuttle buses for direct service to McCormick Place. The shuttles, with signs on the front that say "Auto Show," will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metra Weekday Fares

Metra offers a weekday Day Pass priced at twice the cost of a One-Way Ticket and valid for unlimited rides for a single day within the zones selected. Day Passes are available for purchase at ticket vending machines and on the Ventra app.

Children 6 or younger ride free with a fare-paying adult.

Metra Weekend Fares

The $10 Weekend Pass (available on the Ventra app only) is good for unlimited travel on Metra on both Saturday and Sunday.

The $7 Saturday or Sunday Day Pass is good for unlimited rides on either Saturday or Sunday. The pass is available for purchase from ticket vending machines, conductors, or the Ventra app.

And don't forget about Metra's Family Fares, which allow up to three children 11 and under to ride free on weekends with each fare-paying adult.

For full details about Metra tickets, and where to buy them, go to metra.com/fares.

SOUTH SHORE - Tentative Information

To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Auto Show, the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place Station, in addition to existing weekend service to McCormick Place.

SATURDAY EXTRA TRAINS: An eastbound Extra train will operate on Saturday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Extra will depart McCormick Place at 4:52 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center. Select weekday trains will make flag stops at McCormick Place Feb. 12-16 and Feb. 19 (please note on Presidents' Day, Feb. 19, the SSL will operate a regular weekday schedule). Click here for a listing of those trains.

Note: Eastbound Trains 109, 113, 119, 121, 123 terminate at Carroll Ave.; Train 209 terminates at Gary Metro Center; Trains 9, 17 & 19 terminate in South Bend.

All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop. While riding the train, please notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer.

NOTE: Temporary busing to stations between Gary and Michigan City remains in effect. Click here for more information.