First Look for Charity raises $3M on eve of Chicago Auto Show 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the 2024 Chicago Auto Show doesn't open to the public until Saturday morning, festivities begin Friday evening with the First Look for Charity.

North America's largest auto show features the best, the newest and the highest tech vehicles of every kind, and they're all waiting for you at McCormick Place, bright and shiny as can be.

The attendees of Friday night's black tie charity gala will get an exclusive first look at every one of those vehicles.

First Look for Charity has been offering this sneak peek for 32 years now. More than 8,000 people get to stroll through the Auto Show floor, pinpoint their favorites and sit in the front seats.

WATCH: 'ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show' airing Feb. 10 and 11

The event has collectively raised nearly $3 million for 18 different local charities this year, and for more than three decades the opening philanthropic event has raised more than $60 million total.

"We have 18 different local organizations that are benefactors of this event, so really run the gambit. We have, unfortunately, kids who are impacted with cancer, we have seniors, we have seniors and people who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. It ranges a wide gambit, "said Jennifer Morand, president and general manager of the Chicago Auto Show.

And the event's most popular annual feature, the test tracks, are open even to the tuxedo-donning attendees.

"Dealers are very giving in their communities throughout the year. Most organizations they already donate to throughout the year, so it's just a wonderful way to bring them into this event, give them more recognition, make sure to raise more funds for them," Morand said.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 10. You can find complete information about attending, from ticket prices to public transit directions, here.