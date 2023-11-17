ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Nov. 17, 2023

Ryan and Dionne discuss the Bears' upcoming game this weekend in Detroit against the Lions on this week's "Overtime."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discuss the Bears' upcoming game this weekend in Detroit against the Lions on this week's "Overtime."

Justin Fields will be back at quarterback, and they discuss Fields' return and the resurgent Lions team.

Sam Panayotovich is back off a 3-1 record last week and is ready to pick more winners this weekend. Jeff Meller is with Dionne and his fantasy football advice.

SEE ALSO: ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini

Joe Spivak, the Weekly Walk On, is giving a shout out to those who can go unappreciated, the college and high school coaches. And Ryan and Dionne discuss Craig Counsell and the Cubs.

And don't forget about Bearly Accurate, as the duo wraps up the show.