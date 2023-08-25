ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Aug. 25, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the preseason winding down, Ryan and Dionne talked about the Bears starters getting time in the final game before it gets real.

How much will Justin Fields play behind an already injured offensive line?

And, they talked about Steve McMichael as his Hall of Fame chances just got real.

Ryan and Dionne also talked about a the terrible week for the White Sox.

They discussed a change at the top and what's in their future to turn the team around.

And, the Cubs hit their stride and stayed squarely in the playoff race.

College football and high school are kicking off with week 0. ABC7 Sports Overtime's new contributor, Joe Spivak, will get you ready with two minutes of solid hype you won't want to miss.

And finally, Kevin Bozeman brought us his take on the White Sox.