ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Sept. 22, 2023

From Justin Fields to Alan Williams and the general manager, it was quite a week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne talked about the soap opera that occurred at Halas Hall this week.

From Justin Fields to Alan Williams and the general manager, it was quite a week. And, the Chicago Bears have been preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan and Dionne also spoke with NESN's Sam Panayotovich about how to spend and make money this weekend. And, Jeff Meller was back to update everyone on the latest for fantasy football.

Joe Spivak was also back with the Weekly Walk-On and his surprise pick for the college team of the year so far.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions are back for another installment, and Ryan sees how well his pings can pong.