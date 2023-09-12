WATCH LIVE

Chicago Brew Pass offers rewards for visiting breweries across city

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 5:39PM
How to get rewards for visiting breweries across Chicago
The Chicago Brew Pass offers rewards for visiting Begyle Brewing and other breweries across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is making its mark on the craft brewery scene.

Beer lovers can now "tap" into rewards by visiting different locations around the city.

The Chicago Brew Pass launched last month, and 24 breweries are involved.

Kevin Cary owns Begyle Brewing, and Jason Lesniewicz is the senior director of tourism at Choose Chicago.

Both joined ABC7 on Tuesday to talk about how the digital brew pass works and what the rewards are.

Cary also talked about using the system at Begyle Brewing, and what sets their beer apart.

The Chicago Brew Pass is live through the end of January.

