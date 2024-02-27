Thieves targeting plumbing and electrical businesses on North, West sides, police say

West Humboldt Park business burglary caught on camera; CPD investigating at least 12 similar crimes

A West Humboldt Park business break-in was caught on camera last week. The police department is investigating at least 12 similar Chicago burglaries.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for thieves who have been breaking into plumbing and electrical businesses on the city's North and West sides.

Surveillance video captured a burglary last week in West Humboldt Park. That business was hit twice in two days.

Police are investigating more than a dozen similar crimes since mid-January. They happened at the following times and locations:

4300 block of North Lincoln on January 18, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

1100 block of West Webster on Jan. 18-Feb. 13, 2024 between 6:00 p.m. and 12:55 p.m.

1100 block of West Webster on February 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of North Central on February 7, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln on February 7, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

4300 block of North Lincoln on February 12, 2024 at 4:16 a.m.

4200 block of West Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 1:28 a.m.

1700 block of West Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

3800 block of West Chicago on February 14, 2024 at 2:15 a.m.

800 block of North Keystone on February 14, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

1100 block of West Webster on February 14, 2024 at 3:14 a.m.

4300 block of West Chicago on February, 19, 2024 at 4:22 a.m.

4300 block of West Chicago on February 21, 2024 at 2:36 a.m.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance photos to call them.

