West Humboldt Park business burglary caught on camera; CPD investigating at least 12 similar crimes

Thieves targeting plumbing and electrical businesses on North, West sides, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for thieves who have been breaking into plumbing and electrical businesses on the city's North and West sides.
Surveillance video captured a burglary last week in West Humboldt Park. That business was hit twice in two days.
Police are investigating more than a dozen similar crimes since mid-January. They happened at the following times and locations:
Police asked anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance photos to call them.
SEE ALSO | Burglars target plumbing, electrical businesses, work vans on North, NW Side, Chicago police warn
READ MORE | Lincoln Avenue plumbers targeted by thieves 3 times in 2 months; getaway car caught on video
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood