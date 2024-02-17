Burglars target plumbing, electrical businesses, work vans on North, NW Side, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about plumbing and electrical businesses being target by burglars.

Recent burglaries have happened on the city's North and Northwest Sides, in Lincoln Park, Humboldt Park, Portage Park and North Center, Chicago police said.

In each of the crimes, burglars entered plumbing and electrical businesses, including work vans parked on residential streets, by breaking doors or windows.

The thieves stole property, including plumbing and electrical tools and equipment, from each business or vehicle, police said.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue at 6 a.m. on Jan. 18

1100 block of West Webster Avenue between 6 p.m. and 12:55 p.m., between Jan. 18 and Feb. 13.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

3900 block of North Central Avenue at 2:02 a.m. on Feb. 7.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue at 5 a.m. on Feb. 7.

4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue at 4:16 a.m. on Feb. 12.

4200 block of West Hirsh Street at 1:28 a.m. on Feb. 14.

1700 block of West Hirsh Street at 2:02 a.m. on Feb. 14.

3800 block of West Chicago Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 14.

800 block of North Keystone Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

1100 block of West Webster Avenue at 3:14 a.m. on Feb. 14.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the crimes have been asked to call area detectives at 312-744-8263, 312-746-8253 or 312-746-7394.

No further information about the burglaries was immediately available.

