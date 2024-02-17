Burglars target plumbing, electrical businesses, work vans on North, NW Side, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about plumbing and electrical businesses being target by burglars.
Recent burglaries have happened on the city's North and Northwest Sides, in Lincoln Park, Humboldt Park, Portage Park and North Center, Chicago police said.
In each of the crimes, burglars entered plumbing and electrical businesses, including work vans parked on residential streets, by breaking doors or windows.
The thieves stole property, including plumbing and electrical tools and equipment, from each business or vehicle, police said.
The crimes happened at the following locations and times.
No one was in custody as police continue to investigate the burglaries.
Anyone with information about the crimes have been asked to call area detectives at 312-744-8263, 312-746-8253 or 312-746-7394.
No further information about the burglaries was immediately available.
