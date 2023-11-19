Smash-and-grab burglars hit 4 businesses in Fuller Park: Chicago police

Smash-and-grab thieves hit four businesses in the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Fuller Park on Saturday, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the burglars who smashed into at least four businesses early Saturday on the city's South Side.

Police said the break-ins happened at businesses, including a restaurant, in the Fuller Park neighborhood's 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

The burglars smashed the businesses' front windows and cash registers appeared to be broken into, police said. Some computers were left on the sidewalk.

The businesses were empty at the time, and no one was hurt, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood