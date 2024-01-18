Chicago police investigating Andersonville burglary of gluten-free bakery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side bakery was burglarized early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The bakery, called defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery, which is located in the 1400-block of West Balmoral Avenue in Andersonville, was broken into about 2:55 a.m., according to CPD.

Two male suspects broke the front window, entered and took an unknown amount of cash before getting into a dark-colored vehicle and driving east, police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Video of the scene early Thursday morning showed police investigating, as glass from the broken front door remained scattered on the ground.

