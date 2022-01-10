Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery service driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Humboldt Park on the city's Northwest Side Sunday night, according to Chicago police.The 24-year man was on West Potomac Avenue near North Rockwell Street when two men with guns demanded his property and his car, police said.The driver complied and the men took off in his vehicle.He was not hurt, police said.No one is in custody and Area detectives are investigating.