Chicago carjacking: Pregnant woman carjacked at gunpoint in Loop; 2 juveniles in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pregnant woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop Tuesday night.Chicago police said the 26-year-old victim was walking to her white SUV near Dearborn and Washington Streets when she was approached by two juveniles who pulled out guns and demanded her keys just before 10 p.m.Police said the woman wasn't injured, but was briefly taken to Northwestern for observation.Chicago police said two juveniles were arrested less than an hour later in Hammond, Indiana, where the vehicle crashed after being pursued by law enforcement.