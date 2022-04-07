carjacking

Chicago carjacking: Pregnant woman carjacked at gunpoint in Loop; 2 juveniles in custody, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

IL Senate bill aims to address surging Chicago area carjackings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pregnant woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the 26-year-old victim was walking to her white SUV near Dearborn and Washington Streets when she was approached by two juveniles who pulled out guns and demanded her keys just before 10 p.m.

RELATED | Illinois Senate bill aims to increase use of car tracking data to address Chicago area carjackings
Police said the woman wasn't injured, but was briefly taken to Northwestern for observation.

Chicago police said two juveniles were arrested less than an hour later in Hammond, Indiana, where the vehicle crashed after being pursued by law enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimechicago violencechicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
IL Senate bill aims to address surging Chicago area carjackings
Chicago holds 2 town hall halls amid fewer shootings, more carjackings
Chicago shootings, homicides down; carjackings, other crimes go up
CPD warns of carjackings, robberies on Near West Side, in Albany Park
TOP STORIES
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Chicago casino bids: Bally's claims its site would reduce traffic
Illinois reports 1,496 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Lyons police to announce charges after bodies found in backyard
Nearly 8K gallons of gas spill in Kane County
Scooters in Chicago? E-scooters will be back for good next month
Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine
Show More
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Attorneys ask judge to vacate all cases tied to disgraced CPD sergeant
Woman critically injured by falling building facade: CPD
1 dead in Hammond fire at senior apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News