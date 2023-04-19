Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over her final Chicago City Council meeting

The city council does have business to get to at Wednesday's session, but a large portion of the meeting will be spent on farewell speeches.

It is also the final scheduled meeting for 16 incumbent council members.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leading her last city council meeting Wednesday.

She isn't the only elected official saying goodbye. Sixteen incumbent council members are leaving or are already gone, which means this is their last scheduled meeting.

The new council and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will be sworn in May 15.

Mayor Lightfoot served one four-year term in office after being ousted in the February election.

Some city council members said she leaves the budget in a better place than her predecessors and got the city through the pandemic. Others criticized her combative style of politics which rubbed many council members the wrong way.

Some aldermen called the past four years a roller coaster ride filled with tense meetings and divisiveness.

Many of the incumbent council members are retiring, but some have left due to criminal charges or looming federal indictments.

Lots of shake-ups and leadership changes are coming, making way for a younger, more progressive legislative body.

