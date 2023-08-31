Chicago migrants: Alderman to propose changing welcoming city ordinance amid migrant crisis

One member of the Chicago City Council will propose changing the welcoming city ordinance amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

"We need to set some ground rules on what is acceptable in our city, what we are willing to accept of our new guests, new arrivals," 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez said.

The Gage Park Field House was transformed into a migrant shelter two months ago. Many residents welcomed the asylum seekers into the neighborhood, but, as the crisis has grown, neighbors have said some migrants have over-stayed their welcome.

"If they are not going to follow the rules, yes we don't need the people right here. I don't care what country they come from, Mexico or another country, they are supposed to follow the rules," Gage Park resident Juana Contreras said.

Residents said they have witnessed drug use, drinking, loitering and other illegal activity outside the shelter and near their homes.

"I understand that everyone deserves a chance, but this chance was given. Now they are abusing the chance, and now the people that live here that pay taxes here and take care of the block are the ones being ignored," Gage Park resident Julio Ocampo said.

The same concerns were brought up Wednesday night at a contentious meeting with residents and the city over a proposed migrant shelter in Hyde Park.

The Gage Park shelter is in Lopez's ward. He is proposing an ordinance that tweaks the city's current welcoming ordinance.

Lopez is proposing the city will work with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE, if new arrivals engage in four areas of specific criminality, which include gang-related activity, drug-related activity, prostitution-related activity and sex crimes against minors.

Ald. Michael Rodriquez will not support Lopez's proposal.

"We can hold people accountable without putting status at risk. That is what we need to do, be a welcoming city to all our brothers and sisters," Rodriquez said.

Ocampo came to Chicago as a migrant when he was 5 years old. He said all new arrivals must be held accountable for any illegal activity.

"My grandmother showed me when I came here with her. She said, be polite and being respectful, respect other people," Ocampo said.

Ald. Lopez will introduce his ordinance at the September City Council meeting.

He said there are close to 20 aldermen who support it, but, not enough at this point for the proposal to pass.

