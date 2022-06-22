chicago city council

Chicago City Council to take up cooling ordinance after heat deaths

3 women died in Rogers Park, Chicago senior living home last month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council Zoning Committee passed an ordinance outlining new cooling requirements Tuesday, and the full Council is expected to take up the matter Wednesday.

The changes in the ordinance include requirements that senior living centers and large-scale apartment buildings must have common areas that are air-conditioned, and ensures landlords understand heat is not required during hot spring or fall days.

The requirements also call for those air conditioners to get turned on when the heat index exceeds 80 degrees.

"The residents call, and the building says they can't turn on the AC yet because it's not June 1st; we are directly addressing that problem," said Alderman Maria Hadden, who introduced the ordinance.

While the cooling ordinance passed the committee, aldermen are still discussing requirements about heat during spring and fall.

SEE MORE: Family of woman who died in Rogers Park's James Sneider Apartments during heat wave sues

The ordinance was introduced after three women were found dead in their apartments at a Rogers Park senior living facility amid soaring temperatures last month.

The ordinance requires landlords to meet the requirements immediately with temporary equipment, and permanent equipment will have to be installed by May 1, 2024.

Hadden said it is not a punishment for building owners, but rather language laid out better to help both residents and landlords.

The ordinance goes to the full City Council for a vote Wednesday.

Related topics:
politicschicagoloopair conditionerheatchicago city councilheat wave
