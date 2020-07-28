Windy City LIVE

Returning to work amid the global COVID-19 pandemic

In our Windy City Law segment, Attorney Louis Cairo, managing partner at GWC Injury Attorneys, chats with Val about the legal implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the role of the employer if you get COVID-19 at work? What are the ramifications in regard to workman's comp? Does being an "essential worker" make a difference? Who has a case - and how do you prove it?

Think you may have a personal injury case? Contact Lou at JusticeStartsToday.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Make your backyard an oasis with American Sale
Meals made easy with The Fresh Plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-ranking, 30-year CPD veteran dies by suicide
Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago quarantine travel list
IL reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
COVID-19 patients report persistent, mysterious symptoms long after 1st bout with virus
Chicago filmmaker creates tribute to cursive
Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases rise by 762
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
House approves bill to create Latino museum on National Mall
Old Cook County Hospital reopens as dual Hyatt hotel, office complex
'Zoom fatigue' is real
More TOP STORIES News