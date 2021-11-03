bicycle crash

Bicyclist, 32, killed in River North crash remembered during vigil

Chicago crash: Broderick Ade Hogue was biking west on Grand Avenue when a van hit him, CPD said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil was held Tuesday night for a 32-year-old man struck and killed last week while riding a bike in River North.

Broderick Ade Hogue was biking west on Grand Avenue about 8:35 p.m. last Wednesday when a 48-year-old woman driving a 2020 Honda Odyssey north onto the ramp to upper DuSable Lake Shore Drive hit him, Chicago police said.

CPD said Hogue crossed DLSD against the traffic light.

RELATED: Bicyclist attacked during dispute over litter in Edgewater, helmet likely saved life

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, and died Friday.

Those who gathered Tuesday night remembered him and paid tribute near the crash scene.

It was not immediately clear if any charges were issued in connection with the fatal crash.
