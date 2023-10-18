Chicago police investigating Back of the Yards crash in which car apparently rolled over, hit home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a rollover crash in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.
A vehicle appeared to have crashed late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning near South Racine Avenue and 50th Street.
The car also appeared to have hit a home and another vehicle.
Chicago police said there weren't any serious injuries.
It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred or if any charges could be filed in connection with the incident.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
