2 critically injured, child killed in Auburn Gresham car crash: Chicago fire officials

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a child was killed, and an adult and another child were critically injured in a crash on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the adult and two children were driving near 80th and Halsted when a speeding car slammed into their vehicle around midday.


One child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where they were pronounced dead, Chicago fire officials said. The second child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where they are in critical condition. The adult, who fire officials believe is related to the children, was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Chicago police said they are still waiting for more information on the crash and have not yet released any details.


Officials have not yet released information about the victims' ages and genders. More information about the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.
