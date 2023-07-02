Dan Ryan crash: Part of Chinatown feeder ramp blocked after semi crashes into wall

A Chicago crash has shut down part of the Chinatown feeder ramp from the Dan Ryan Expressway at 31st Street, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two lanes of the Chinatown feeder ramp are closed Sunday after a semitrailer crashed into a wall, causing chunks of concrete to fall on the roadway.

The crash took place just after 2:45 a.m. on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 31st Street, Illinois State Police said.

For unknown reasons, the truck hit the right concrete median barrier, which caused part of the wall to fall over onto the feeder ramp, police said.

The truck then hit the left median concrete barrier, causing it to lose gallons of diesel fuel.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is on the scene, repairing the wall and removing concrete.

No injuries were reported.

The local lanes in the area were closed until about 7 a.m.

The two right lanes of the ramp will be blocked until the wall can be repaired, police said.