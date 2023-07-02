WATCH LIVE

Flash Flood Warnings issued for multiple counties in Chicago area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 2, 2023 3:37PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Sunday morning for multiple counties in the Chicago area.

Cook County has an advisory lasting until 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service alert said this is a life-threatening situation, and to limit travel.

Other counties that received advisories for flash flooding have warnings in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Interstate 55 is currently shut down in both directions near Pulaski due to ongoing flooding, Illinois State Police said.

