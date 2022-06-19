1 killed in fiery Gresham crash after vehicle hits bridge support: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Gresham on the South Side.The vehicle struck a post on a bridge about 11:50 p.m. in the 400-block of West 87th Street and burst into flames, Chicago police said.The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the flames and recovered a body from the vehicle, police said.Witnesses said the vehicle, which appeared to be a truck, burst into flames on impact after speeding."I hear (screeching noise), like they lost control. They hit the viaduct, like the pole right there, soon as they hit the viaduct, hit the pole, the car went up in flames. That's when I'm seeing flames everywhere," Christina said.The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating. The person killed has not yet been publicly identified.