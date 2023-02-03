Fuller Park crash: Video shows ISP trooper being thrown into air by stolen vehicle near Dan Ryan

Attempted traffic stop took place near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue

Video shows a Chicago crash that happened earlier this week in which an Illinois State Police trooper was thrown in the air by a stolen car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A witness captured the moment an Illinois State Police trooper was thrown from the hood of a stolen vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Solo Bree recorded the video, and posted it to Facebook, Storyful said.

The video shows the moment the stolen car jolts forward, hitting a Jeep and sending an officer flying into the air.

Bree told Storyful the officer who was on the stolen car, and subsequently thrown off, did eventually get back up and continue the pursuit.

At about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, ISP troopers saw a black BMW on the Dan Ryan that matched the description of an allegedly stolen vehicle used in a carjacking about an hour earlier, police said.

The BMW then fled, but became blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, police said. Troopers approached the vehicle on foot, but traffic began to open up, allowing the BMW to flee again.

The BMW damaged an ISP vehicle as it fled, police said. The troopers did suffer some injuries.

The stolen vehicle later crashed at West 47th Street and South Federal Street, where Chicago police apprehended a juvenile suspect, who was a passenger in the BMW.

