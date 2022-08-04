Illinois State Police trooper injured in Kennedy Expressway crash near O'Hare

The trooper was pulled over, investigating another traffic incident, when a Jeep hit his squad car, state police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper was injured early Thursday morning after his squad car was hit on the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare, state police said.

The trooper was pulled over on the shoulder, conducting an investigation of an earlier traffic incident about 2:15 a.m. just east of Cumberland Avenue, when a Jeep hit his squad car, according to ISP.

The trooper and driver of the Jeep were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The Cumberland ramp was closed to traffic as police investigate, as of about 3:30 a.m.

Illinois State Police did not immediately provide any additional information on possible charges in the incident.