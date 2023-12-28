Chicago police searching for hit-and-run driver after Lawndale crash sends car into West Side church

A Chicago crash sent a car into a Harrison Street church Wednesday night. Now, CPD is searching for the Lawndale hit-and-run driver.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that damaged a West Side church Wednesday night.

CPD said the driver of a gray Dodge Durango hit a black Impala about 10:50 p.m. in the 4100-block of West Harrison Street in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, causing the Impala to hit a church.

The driver of the Durango ran from the scene, and Chicago fire crews took two people from the Impala to Mt. Sinai hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Chicago police said.

CPD did not immediately provide any description of the suspect.

Both vehicles appeared to sustain serious damage in the crash.

