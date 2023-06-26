3 killed in fiery I-94 crash near Michigan City: Indiana State Police

3 people from Apex, North Carolina were killed in the crash Saturday morning, police said

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Three people from North Carolina were killed in a fiery crash Saturday in northwest Indiana, Indiana State Police said.

A white 2023 Kia became disabled in the inside shoulder emergency lane on eastbound Interstate 94 in LaPorte County about 8:30 a.m., police said. The vehicle was parked and had its hazard lights on at the 36.4 mile marker, just 2 miles east of the Michigan City exit at U.S. 421.

The driver of the Kia had called a roadside service for help when a gray 2017 Dodge Journey, driven at a high rate of speed by a 41-year-old Iowa man, left the eastbound lanes and hit the Kia, police said.

The force of the crash pushed the Kia into the center lane of the highway, where it burst into flames.

The Kia's driver, a 29-year-old from Apex, North Carolina, was able to escape, but the three others inside the car could not. They died and were identified as Alkesh Patel, 58, from Apex; Hina Alkesh Patel, 54, from Apex; and Aditi Nirmit Patel, 30, also from Apex, police said.

The driver of the Dodge and his two passengers were not injured.

The interstate was closed for several hours, while police investigated.

Police did not immediately announce any charges in connection with the triple-fatal crash.