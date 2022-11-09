Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police

School bus crash took place near border of Gresham, West Chatham

There was a Chicago crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus on West 87th Street. Four people were sent to the hospital, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a car collided with a school bus Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was driving a Nissan east in the 400-block of West 87th Street just before 6:45 a.m. when he hit a bus that was making a left turn from 87th Street, CPD said.

The bus then hit a nearby fence.

Three occupants on the bus, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

The female bus driver refused treatment.

No citations had been issued later Wednesday morning.